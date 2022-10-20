Sharing festive joy

THIS year, celebrate Deepavali with three new TV channels, Astro GO, and On Demand. This year is jam-packed with local and international entertainment, including telemovies, game shows, cookery shows, variety shows, comedy skits, online series, short films, concerts, and more.

Malaysians can also anticipate Deepavali discounts on the online retailers Go Shop, RAAGA radio, and Astro Ulagam. As we enjoy the celebrations together, the theme for this year is #InaivomInaippom (Let’s Embrace Our Bonds) inspires us to embrace our bonds with those close to our hearts as we celebrate the festivities together.

According to Prem Anand, Vice President of Indian Customer Business, Astro: “As we continue on our journey to creatively champion local content and talents, we are delighted to offer our customers a wide range of top-notch local premieres this festive season.

“We are excited to continue raising the bar of local productions as we strengthen our vision as the go-to entertainment destination for Malaysians.”

Astro subscribers with the Indian Favourites and Maharaja Packs may access Sun News (Ch 215), KTV (Ch 216), and Sun Life (Ch 217), three new Tamil channels. Take note, Chutti TV (Ch 213) has been replaced by these new channels as of Oct 13, and will no longer be accessible.

Here is a rundown of the amazing programmes that Astro has planned for you this year.

Astro Vaanavil (Ch 201)

You can catch shows about cooking (Oh My Bakery and Thala Deepavali Virunthu), musical show (Azlagu Kutti Chellam), telemovies (Narai Vantha Piragu), musical comedy (Kutty Pattass), games shows (Kutty Pattas Ragalai and Singa Pennin Deepavali Gallata) and top short films from the Ulagam Short Film Contest. This year, the live variety programme Amarkala Deepavali 2022 from Singapore will also be televised on Astro Vaanavil.