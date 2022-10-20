Sharing festive joy

THIS year, celebrate Deepavali with three new TV channels, Astro GO, and On Demand. This year is jam-packed with local and international entertainment, including telemovies, game shows, cookery shows, variety shows, comedy skits, online series, short films, concerts, and more.
Malaysians can also anticipate Deepavali discounts on the online retailers Go Shop, RAAGA radio, and Astro Ulagam. As we enjoy the celebrations together, the theme for this year is #InaivomInaippom (Let’s Embrace Our Bonds) inspires us to embrace our bonds with those close to our hearts as we celebrate the festivities together.
According to Prem Anand, Vice President of Indian Customer Business, Astro: “As we continue on our journey to creatively champion local content and talents, we are delighted to offer our customers a wide range of top-notch local premieres this festive season.
“We are excited to continue raising the bar of local productions as we strengthen our vision as the go-to entertainment destination for Malaysians.”
Astro subscribers with the Indian Favourites and Maharaja Packs may access Sun News (Ch 215), KTV (Ch 216), and Sun Life (Ch 217), three new Tamil channels. Take note, Chutti TV (Ch 213) has been replaced by these new channels as of Oct 13, and will no longer be accessible.
Here is a rundown of the amazing programmes that Astro has planned for you this year.
Astro Vaanavil (Ch 201)
You can catch shows about cooking (Oh My Bakery and Thala Deepavali Virunthu), musical show (Azlagu Kutti Chellam), telemovies (Narai Vantha Piragu), musical comedy (Kutty Pattass), games shows (Kutty Pattas Ragalai and Singa Pennin Deepavali Gallata) and top short films from the Ulagam Short Film Contest. This year, the live variety programme Amarkala Deepavali 2022 from Singapore will also be televised on Astro Vaanavil.
Astro Vinmeen (Ch 202)
There will be local Deepavali programmes that include the game shows Pattas’U Badep, Paramapatham, and Pattas Jodi Game Show, as well as the drama telemovie Pattas Jodi, the comedy sketch show Kamedi TV, and the variety show Unggal Viruppam.
Additionally, viewers can look forward to entertainment shows like Zee Tamil Samrajiyam, comedy fantasy films like My Dear Bootham and horror film Katteri on Zee Tamil HD (Ch. 223).
Besides, viewers can also anticipate in drama film Koogle Kuttappa; and action-thriller Ayngaran, on Colors Tamil HD (Ch 222), reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 (Tamil) on Star Vijay HD (Ch 221), biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on Colors Hindi HD (Ch 116) and comedy drama film Fuffad Ji on BollyOne HD (Ch 251).
In addition to all of these amazing new programmes, Astro has also come up with an interesting new initiative that allows viewers to share their Deepavali wishes on TV from Oct 23 to 25. By scanning the QR code on TV screens or via WhatsApp, the greetings may be viewed on Astro Vaanavil (201) and Astro Vinmeen (Ch 202).
Malaysians can look forward to seeing Kanna Muruku Thinna Aasaiya, a horror-comedy web series, and special Deepavali Filters on digital platforms. And to all the movie fans, Gajen will make its movie debut on Nov 24. Additionally, Go Shop will also be broadcasting a Deepavali-themed live show on Astro Vaanavil (Ch201) every Monday and Tuesday at 1pm.
Customers will have access to exclusive discounts and a wide range of products.
Celebrate this Deepavali with Astro!
For more information, visit www.AstroUlagam.com.my/InaivomInaippom