Sharing pieces of his heart

Artist Lee Ren Chang’s sculptures are reflections of his emotions, and he hopes they connect with others on a deeper level

The adorable Melting Ben figurine is one of Lee’s more popular works..

Artist Lee Ren Chang pushes our imaginations with his unique creations, and while they may look cute, they have a deeper meaning beyond their aesthetic appeal. It’s a creative expression of human emotions at a particular moment, which Lee then turns into a three-dimensional (3-D) toy or sculpture. Strange and quirky, these fascinating figures grab the attention. They provoke us to stop and ponder the meaning behind each piece, and what the artist is trying to convey through his work. Lee’s characters are made with resin and polylactic acid, and these pieces are small in size, ranging from 13 cm to 40 cm, with unique names. For example, there is “Melting Ben.” Ben is inspired by Lee himself, and its features are a culmination of what he felt or thought during difficult times in his life. “From there, I developed different versions of Ben to show different feelings and the state of my mind at different points in life,” said Lee. “I used Ben as a means to project my feelings, and subsequently, I started to add more features to make it more human and express more of my feelings,” explained the 28-year-old artist.

In each piece, Lee pours out his inner feelings and experiences and brings his vision to reality. Though he always had a passion for drawing and making monsters since childhood, his inspiration to develop Ben only started after returning to Malaysia in 2018. Lee is currently completing an art and illustration course at the University of West England. “I made Melting Ben, a burnt-out candle character sculpture, to reflect on a difficult phase. At that time, I had dengue fever and was hospitalised for a week at the end of 2019.” Feeling weak and unmotivated, Lee welcomed the New Year while still in hospital. The burnt-out candle was meant to capture the moment while connecting with others who had gone through similar situations. “I had this thought that if someone were working very hard, they would burn themselves very quickly,” said Lee. Besides, candles shine brightly before they go out. For Lee, it was kind of like life itself. Humans burn brightly with our passion and energy at the beginning, before our energy level gradually goes down, and later, the light flickers out.

Lee’s favourite piece, however, is Split Ben, his largest work ever, as it stands at 1.5 metres. The complex character is split in the middle to show many layers hidden inside a person. “After we grow up and start working, we put on different faces to deal with different people and situations, and in the process, we tend to forget who we are,” explained Lee about the features. “This piece is about looking inside ourselves and consciously noticing the many layers hidden within ourselves. “It’s my favourite character because I like how abstract it looks; you can feel a character inside, but I think most people prefer Melting Ben because it’s cuter.” It was one of his most challenging jobs, as it took three months to make each part from polylactic acid and assemble it into one big piece weighing between 20-30kg. Another interesting piece titled Crying for Help reflects his frustration during the lockdown in 2020. “This particular piece rises from the floor, and it represents the lockdown when I wanted to go out, but at the same time, going out was dangerous due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” said Lee. Recently, Lee has been undergoing a life change, and plans to create a new series to express the deeply felt emotions of stress, claustrophobia, and being under pressure. “In this series, Ben is trapped inside a cube box, and the walls are pushing in,” said Lee.