Shawn Mendes cancel tour due to ‘mental health concerns’

SINGER Shawn Mendes recently cancelled his much-anticipated shows to focus on his health.

The singer and songwriter, who was catapulted to fame when he was still a teenager, recently resumed his live concerts after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 23-year-old singer was supposed to be on his Wonder world tour until Aug 2023 prior to the cancellation. Mendes recently posted a statement explaining why on his social media channel.

The In My Blood singer said he had to postpone shows for the past few weeks as he wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on him.

He stated: “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Mendes said that it “breaks his heart” to stop touring, but “I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”