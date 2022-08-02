Sheila Majid sings on soundtrack for frontliner tribute film

RENOWNED Malaysian singer Datuk Sheila Majid lends her voice to Wira Hatiku, the title track for the upcoming film Juang.

Juang, a collaboration between Asia Tropical Film Sdn Bhd, Suhan Movies, and The Film Engine, pays tribute to frontliners who have fought against the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia since the pandemic started in 2020, risking their own safety and sacrificing so much in the process.

The 57-year-old singer stated that she was honoured and thrilled to be part of the project.

“I’ve always wanted to do something for the frontliners, something that is really meaningful to them.

“So, getting to be part of this mega project, singing Wira Hatiku, is a very big honour for every sacrifice they’ve made for us,” Sheila said.

The song was written and composed by Rynn Lim, while Mac Chew handled the arrangements, and it was recorded together with the accompaniment of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO).

The music video for Wira Hatiku, currently on Youtube, includes clips from the movie and shows Sheila and the MPO performing the song at KLCC’s famous Dewan Filharmonik Petronas.

The film will star Zizan Razak, Izzue Islam, Zul Ariffin, and Sangeeta Krishnasamy, and is scheduled to hit theatres on Sept 8.

Watch the music video below: