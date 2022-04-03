Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth’s surprise baby news

ONE of Hollywood’s most notoriously low-key couples, actors Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth, are now parents.

The couple were spotted on a walk last Friday in Pasadena, California, while pushing a baby stroller with the top pushed down low. It is unclear when Goth gave birth and whether they welcomed a son or daughter.

The new development should come as no surprise to star watchers, considering how tight-lipped the two have been about both their relationship, and the initial pregnancy.

In fact, news of Goth’s pregnancy was only confirmed in February after the actress, 28, was spotted running errands while showing off her then-huge baby bump, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt that exposed the bottom of her belly.

Goth and LaBeouf first met while filming Lars von Trier’s 2013 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. She later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.

The couple wed in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016, and during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Transformers alum talked about being a married man, and said that they initially wanted the ceremony to be a private affair, as they preferred to stay out of the limelight of Hollywood.

Since then, the two of them have stayed true to their word, rarely appearing at red carpet events or playing up for the cameras. LaBeouf is currently taking a hiatus from acting, following a 2020 lawsuit from a woman for charges of battery and assault. At the time, the actor said that he had been “abusive” to himself and those around him “for years” and had begun seeking treatment for his issues.

However, he did make an appearance in the 2021 documentary film A Man Named Scott, which centred on musician and actor Kid Cudi. LaBeouf appeared as himself in the production.

As for Goth, her most recent film is the slasher film X, in which she received critical acclaim for her portrayal of lead character Maxine.