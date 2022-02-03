Shia LaBeouf expecting first baby with Mia Goth

SHIA LEBEOUF and Mia Goth are expecting their first child. The actress was in seen in a pair of black leggings and a white quarter sleeve T-shirt exposing her baby bump in Pasadena, California last week.
The 'on and off' relationship partners – who began dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol II – officially tied the knot in 2016. The couple, however, split two years later.
The duo have reunited multiple times over the years. In 2020, there were rumors that LaBeouf and Goth had reconciled when they were both spotted wearing wedding rings.
Since then, they were also seen enjoying their date together at Disneyland in June 2021, giving a hint to people that they are back together again.
Congratulations to the couple!