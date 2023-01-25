$!Shila sets off to glory

DURING a recent press conference held in Kuala Lumpur, popular singer-songwriter, Shila Amzah announced she will be holding a live concert tour across six cities.

Dubbed the Journey to The Future, and organised by IMC Live Global, the anticipated tour will kick off at Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on March 4 before making stops in Penang, Sabah, Singapore, and Indonesia.

According to the singer – whose full name is Nurshahila Amir Amzah – her participation in the upcoming concert tour will have a big effect on her as an artiste who has been active in the music industry since the age of four.

“I want a theme that has an impact on my career this year. The special thing this time is that I have the opportunity to hold concerts in six different locations including Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Penang, Singapore, and two concerts in Indonesia.

“I feel very lucky because not all singers get this kind of opportunity,” she said.

As one of the most prominent female singers in the country, Shila has consistently broken down barriers throughout her career, achieving success on many fronts, including internationally.

She began her musical career at an early age and has only continued to improve, accumulating new achievements with each passing year.