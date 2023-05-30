SHINee announces big plans, comeback for 2023

THIS year is going to be jam-packed for Shawols (SHINee’s official fan club), as there are big things planned for the rest of the year. May 22, 2023 marked the celebration of the group’s 15th-anniversary fan meeting in Seoul which was live-streamed through Beyond LIVE.

The fan meeting was an event worth noting because it was SHINee’s first full group activity in over two years, taking place right after Taemin was discharged from the military.

Moments before performing their still-unreleased song The Feeling, the group thrilled fans with Taemin announcing news of the group’s activities for the months ahead.

Taemin declared: “This year will be SHINee’s year,” as he reveals the group’s upcoming comeback in June won’t be the only one they’ll be having this year.

He added: “Our fan meeting is ending, but there’s still our comeback. Also, please be fully prepared for just how many comebacks there will be.”

he also announced that SHINee would be holding a consecutive three-night concert at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from June 23-25, 2023.

SHINee is has been one of South Korea’s most popular boy groups, ever since they debuted back in 2008. Despite the many years that have passed, their career is still consistent and flourishing under the loving eyes of their fans and the general public.

They debuted with Replay which left a satisfying impression on everyone, before continuing with Love Like Oxygen which bagged them their first music show win. Since then, they’ve had a lot of hits which include Ring Ding Dong, Sherlock, and View.