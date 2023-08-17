Shining beyond boundaries

A list of Bollywood icons illuminating Hollywood

FROM the vibrant tapestry of Indian cinema, where melodies weave tales and spectacles mesmerise, emerges a constellation of stars whose luminosity transcends continents. These Bollywood enchanters, known for their charisma and kaleidoscopic performances, are now leaving their mark on the global stage, showcasing their prowess to audiences far and wide. MVenture with us into this star-studded galaxy, where Bollywood meets Hollywood, and witness the meteoric rise of these captivating luminaries. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt, the ingenue turned virtuoso, burst forth in Karan Johar’s 2012 coming-of-age marvel, Student of the Year. Her cinematic voyage traverses mesmerising biopics like Gangubai Kathiawadi, otherworldly fantasies such as Brahmâstra: Part One: Shiva, and a fleeting yet unforgettable presence in the Oscar-gilded RRR. Hold your breath, for a new horizon beckons Alia as she embarks on her Hollywood odyssey in the espionage thriller Heart of Stone, a rendezvous with international stars like Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Matthias Schweighöfer, all to unfold exclusively on Netflix.

Dhanush From the heartland of Tamil cinema emerges a maestro whose melody transcends borders. Dhanush, the torchbearer of modern Kollywood, etched his name in the annals of YouTube history with the viral anthem Why This Kolaveri Di. The enigmatic star’s canvas extends to masterpieces like Aadukalam, Maryan and his Bollywood debut, Raanjhanaa. Behold, as Dhanush’s global foray unfolds in The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018), followed by a thrilling spectacle alongside Hollywood titans Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page in The Gray Man.

Priyanka Chopra A story that traverses continents begins with the coronation of Miss World. Priyanka Chopra, a transcendent force, heralded her cinematic voyage with Tamil allure and Bollywood fervour. From the suspense-laden Aitraaz to the high-octane Don saga, her meteoric rise knew no bounds. Priyanka, an embodiment of cinematic history, scripted a Hollywood chapter as the lead in Quantico, an unprecedented triumph for a North Indian starlet. The silver screen continued its rendezvous with her presence in Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes, and the much-anticipated The Matrix Resurrections.

Irrfan Khan In the realm of thespians, one name reverberates across the globe: Irrfan Khan. His cinematic sojourn, marked by awards and adulation, captured hearts with soul-stirring portrayals in The Warrior, The Namesake, and Paan Singh Tomar. Hollywood’s canvas embraced him, from The Amazing Spider-Man to Life of Pi, leaving an indelible legacy. A laurel-laden path was carved for Irrfan, who was crowned with the Padma Shri and a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Filmfare Awards, a tribute to a legend who ignited screens and souls.

Anil Kapoor Imagine a celluloid journey spanning four decades, with over a hundred roles etched in time. Anil Kapoor, the virtuoso, waltzed through epics like Mr. India, Taal, and Dil Dhadakne Do. Hollywood beckoned, and he answered the call in Slumdog Millionaire and the riveting drama of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Kapoor’s resonance extended to the untamed jungle, lending his voice to Baloo in the Hindi dub of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. His tapestry of roles traverses borders and genres, he is an actor who carved his niche under different skies.