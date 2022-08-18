Shock exit for Superman & Lois actor

ACTOR Jordan Elsass, who plays Jonathan Kent on Superman & Lois, will not be returning for the show’s third season.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Television released a statement that “Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning ... due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast.”

Jordan Elsass played the eldest son of Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). The CW television series about the titular Man of Steel’s family takes place in the Arrowverse, and was announced as a pilot in October 2019 before premiering on February 23, 2021.

This March, the series was renewed for a third season.

There was no exact details regarding why Elsass quit the series but according to Variety, the actor’s exit is not a result of a workplace-related issue.

Season 2 was a big one for Elsass, after his character Jonathan suffered the consequences from experimenting with drugs that gave him meta abilities. By the end of the season, Jonathan expressed interest in the new Fortress of Solitude’s technology which could’ve held the key to him getting powers.

News of Elsass’ exit comes exactly six weeks after the series aired its Season 2 finale. Insiders state that production for the third season was set to begin in Vancouver but Elsass had not been able to reach the location before the deadline.