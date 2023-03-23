Shopping in a souk

AS Ramadan approaches and Hari Raya Aidilfitri is just around the corner, Melawati Mall is celebrating the festivities with the theme of Kilauan Raya Al-Maghribi from now to May 1, 2023.
Visitors are able to experience the atmosphere of shopping in a Moroccan city when they visit the shopping centre, which will be decorated with architectural elements, camel replicas, and artwork from the country.
There will be stunning stage decorations with Moroccan themes, colourful and lively festive booths with the newest Raya fashion, Moroccan carpets, Middle Eastern delicacies, and more.
In addition, on the weekends, customers can watch dance performances influenced by Moroccan culture and participate in workshops centred around the holiday of Raya.
Anson Tan, the Marketing and Communications Manager of Melawati Mall, stated: “My team and I conducted research, and the atmosphere is comparable to that of Morocco.
“I believe people will be able to sense it when they come here, and it is an ideal for taking photos to post on social media as well.”
Tan also remarksed that Melawati Mall is the perfect place for people to find Hari Raya essentials such as clothes and cakes as there are numerous options and great deals for them to grab.
“There is no need to shop anywhere else; everything for the entire family is available here. Throughout the campaign, they can also enjoy various performances and raya workshops,” he explained.
To kick off the Raya festive activities, Melawati Mall, collaborated with Elrah Exclusive and Chizu, presented the Kilauan Raya Al-Maghribi fashion show during the launch event last week.
The fashion show featured a special appearance by castmembers of the hit television series Projek: High Council – Amir Ahnaf, Hazeeq Dean, and Fadhli Masoot – who represented the clothing line brand, Elrah Exclusive, by wearing a range of Baju Melayu for the festive season.
As it was their first time fronting the brand, the young actors admitted that they were proud and felt blessed as a result of being chosen to represent the company for this year’s Raya campaign.
El Azman, the founder of the Elrah Exclusive clothing line, was also present at the launch event and spoke about why he selected the actors to represent the brand.
“They are the hype right now, and I could see that they are giving their all to their work, so I hope they will give their all this time [as well]. Working with them was also straightforward,” El said.
Aside from Elrah Exclusive, the fashion show also showcases the latest Raya trends from participating brands such as Max Fashion, D’yana, SannicoV, Colegacy Concept Store and Fana Couture.
Throughout the Raya festivities, shoppers can also discover Raya-themed displays and photo ops, retail pop-ups, and a variety of exciting activities, as well as be rewarded with prizes worth up to RM10,000 when they spend at the mall.
To reward shoppers for their spending, Melawati Mall is offering CapitaStar members with more exclusive shopping rewards. Members can also use their STAR$ points to redeem exclusive Raya redemption gifts like the Moroccan gift set and MM Raya Packets via the CapitaStar mobile app.
Not only that, but CapitaStar members can win wonderful lucky draw prizes worth up to RM10,000 by spending a minimum of RM300 in a single receipt during the campaign.
So, don’t pass up this opportunity to walk away with amazing rewards while shopping for the latest Raya trends at Melawati Mall.