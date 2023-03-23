Shopping in a souk

In addition, on the weekends, customers can watch dance performances influenced by Moroccan culture and participate in workshops centred around the holiday of Raya.

There will be stunning stage decorations with Moroccan themes, colourful and lively festive booths with the newest Raya fashion, Moroccan carpets, Middle Eastern delicacies, and more.

Visitors are able to experience the atmosphere of shopping in a Moroccan city when they visit the shopping centre, which will be decorated with architectural elements, camel replicas, and artwork from the country.

AS Ramadan approaches and Hari Raya Aidilfitri is just around the corner, Melawati Mall is celebrating the festivities with the theme of Kilauan Raya Al-Maghribi from now to May 1, 2023.

Anson Tan, the Marketing and Communications Manager of Melawati Mall, stated: “My team and I conducted research, and the atmosphere is comparable to that of Morocco.

“I believe people will be able to sense it when they come here, and it is an ideal for taking photos to post on social media as well.”

Tan also remarksed that Melawati Mall is the perfect place for people to find Hari Raya essentials such as clothes and cakes as there are numerous options and great deals for them to grab.

“There is no need to shop anywhere else; everything for the entire family is available here. Throughout the campaign, they can also enjoy various performances and raya workshops,” he explained.

To kick off the Raya festive activities, Melawati Mall, collaborated with Elrah Exclusive and Chizu, presented the Kilauan Raya Al-Maghribi fashion show during the launch event last week.

The fashion show featured a special appearance by castmembers of the hit television series Projek: High Council – Amir Ahnaf, Hazeeq Dean, and Fadhli Masoot – who represented the clothing line brand, Elrah Exclusive, by wearing a range of Baju Melayu for the festive season.

As it was their first time fronting the brand, the young actors admitted that they were proud and felt blessed as a result of being chosen to represent the company for this year’s Raya campaign.

El Azman, the founder of the Elrah Exclusive clothing line, was also present at the launch event and spoke about why he selected the actors to represent the brand.

“They are the hype right now, and I could see that they are giving their all to their work, so I hope they will give their all this time [as well]. Working with them was also straightforward,” El said.