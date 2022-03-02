Show of support

TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider has officially taken a stance against Russia in light of its invasion of Ukraine. The lead singer, whose grandfather was Ukrainian, came out in support of embattled Ukrainians using his band‘s hit single, We’re Not Gonna Take It as their rally anthem.

“I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using We’re Not Gonna Take It as their battle cry,” Sniter posted on his Twitter account. “My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can’t happen to these people again!”

The track, which was written by Snider, talks about rebelling against an oppressive force. Although the tune’s message very much reflects the current situation of Ukraine, many others have taken this endorsement as an attack on Russia and anti-maskers.

To which, Snider has replied with a detailed clarification. For instance, when a fan asked him to not pass judgement upon Russia as a whole, Snider responded by asking Russian citizens to take responsibility for voting Putin into parliament.

The singer wrote: “Understood (though they are claiming 60% of Russians support this invasion). But the Russian people (many who are already protesting) need to take responsibility for the piece of shit they have allowed to stay in power for 22 years.“

As for anti-maskers, Snider reasoned why it was inappropriate for them to adopt the tune.

“People are asking me why I endorsed the use of We’re Not Gonna Take It for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers.

“Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is an infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience.”

His tweet has since garnered a lot of support online, with many thanking him for taking a public stance.

While the tune has indeed become an anthem for many throughout the years, others have also taken issue with the song.

In 1985, the Parents Music Resource Center accused the song of being a culprit for violence among youths, so much so that the organisation demanded an increase of censorship in music as a result.

At the time, Snider spoke against this stand in front of congress, as he believed it was a restricting move for artistes.