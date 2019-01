LISTENING to Ong Lin Kern talk about his viola, you feel that it is a case of the instrument choosing the musician, instead of the musician choosing the instrument.

Ong can be considered a first generation musician in his family: his father worked in sales, while his mother was a housewife. The family moved from Penang to Kuala Lumpur when he was eight.

At age nine, Ong was sent for violin lessons by his parents, together with his older sister. When he was 17, one of his teacher’s friends – a professional violist who worked with RTM (Radio Televisyen Malaysia) – remarked to Ong that his build and hands were more suited for the viola.

The teenage Ong then decided to pick up the viola, especially after the violist offered to sell him one of the hard-to-find instruments.

Fast-forward to today, and Ong has been a resident viola player with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) for the past 20 years, one of six viola players in the orchestra.

“I am one of the pioneers at MPO,” said Ong during our recent interview at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP). “I joined in July 1998.”

Describing the instrument he plays, Ong said: “It looks like a violin, but the viola is bigger. It is also pitched lower than the violin. Play-wise, they are about the same. But because of the length of the instrument, you have to stretch more and it also requires more strength when playing.”

Violas can range between 15 inches to 17-and-a-half inches in length. The viola Ong plays is 16-and-three-quarter inches long.

I spotted two photos of Ong’s infant son in his viola case, and the proud father said he hopes to be able to impart his love of music to his child.

The adorable tot not only has his father as an inspiration, but also his aunt, who is a violinist with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Ong said that prior to the establishment of DFP and the MPO, Malaysia did not have a world-class concert hall, nor a resident world-class orchestra.

“We did have the National Symphony Orchestra. I was with them for five years. We only had about three or four concerts a year. We did not even have a proper [concert] hall.”

In 1997, he was told that a full-fledged orchestra was being formed, which was later announced as the MPO.

He sent in his application, although he was initially sceptical about his chances. He was called for an audition and the rest, as they say, is history.

Speaking about his career, Ong credits the experience and tutoring he received during the various music camps and tours he attended between 1992 to 1997 as a member of the Asian Youth Orchestra.

“My first time with the Asian Youth Orchestra [in 1992] was a real eye-opener,” Ong recalled.

“Even though it was a youth orchestra, it was run like a professional orchestra. We performed with world-class conductors, and world-class soloists.”

Ong had joined the Asian Youth Orchestra shortly after finishing his Form Five examinations.

He was attracted to the orchestra due to the many opportunities it offered young musicians, which included tutoring sessions and a scholarship, aside from the chance to tour and attend music camps.

Initially, Ong auditioned both as a violinist and a violist, but was advised to take up the viola because there were not many people who play it, and the competition between violinists was very keen.

“I was selected to be among the top 100 [musicians] to join that year’s summer camp for six weeks.”

The group spent three weeks at a music camp in Singapore, before going on a concert tour around Asia.

“At the camp, there were tutors for every instrument,” Ong said. “The tutors were of very high calibre.

“I was very fortunate that my tutor was Abraham Skernick, the former principal violist of The Cleveland Orchestra.”

Skernick was a gifted teacher, having taught at the Blossom Music School in the US state of Oregon, from 1968 to 1976, and was a professor of music at Indiana University from 1976 until his retirement in 1990.

Skernick was then engaged as a tutor with the Asian Youth Orchestra, and Ong said he was fortunate to have learnt from the maestro.

“He taught me for five years. He saw me as a young kid who knew nothing about orchestra, who knew nothing about classical music. In 1996, he told me I had come a long way.”

Sadly that same year, Skernick passed away. Ong had another tutor in his last year with the orchestra, but still cherishes the lessons he learnt from Skernick.

Ong himself is also a teacher, working with an outreach programme to teach the underprivileged about classical music and mentoring young musicians in the Malaysian Youth Philharmonic Orchestra.

Just as Skernick imparted wisdom to him, Ong is doing the same with other up-and-coming musicians.