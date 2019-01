LAST YEAR, I went on a media invite for a set location visit to an oil palm estate in Johor Baru, where the cast and crew of hit action series Strike Back were shooting the sixth season of the show.

We got to watch some action scenes, complete with rapid gunfire and an explosion, together with a group of our local firemen, who were there as a precautionary measure.

Later, we sat down with the series stars, Warren Brown and Daniel MacPherson, for a chat.

Strike Back – which also stars Alin Sumarwata, Yasemin Kay Allen, and Jamie Bamber – follows the explosive escapades of Section 20, an elite, multinational, covert special ops team, as it travels the globe fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity.

Brown and MacPherson, along with Sumarwata, joined the show in season five, after it underwent a massive revamp.

MacPherson recapped the events of last season, which ended badly for the team. Not only did they lose one of their team members, they were also put on suspension.

In this latest season, he said: “Suddenly the suspension is lifted, and we are told that we are going to Malaysia because a Russian plane had gone down, and a British soldier who was investigating it was killed.

“So we were brought in to find out what was on the plane, and why the British soldier was killed. At the same time, the Russians are also in town trying to do the same.”

That was the reason why the cast and crew were filming in Malaysia for this latest season.

Interestingly, they were shooting in Kuala Lumpur on the night of our 14th general election. They also shot scenes in other locations around the country, some of which would serve as stand-ins for other countries.

For Brown, his character Mac joined Section 20 last season after a failed mission that cost him his unit, and he was seeking revenge against the person responsible.

“I think that story for him was closed at the end of last season,” MacPherson said of Mac. “This season, without that weight on his mind, he is not so preoccupied with the past.”

MacPherson added that this season, we will learn more about his own character Wyatt, and the other members of Section 20.

We also caught up with actresses Sumarwata and Allen on the set. Allen comes onboard this season as a Russian agent who has been assigned to Section 20.

Both actress have a fight scene when they first meet. Just like their male co-stars, they have to perform some stunts themselves for the sake of authenticity.

Sumarwata explained that stunt people are used only for very dangerous situations such as escaping an explosion, or getting run over by a vehicle.

On her character MJ, who had suffered a huge loss at the end of last season, Sumarwata said: “This season, we will explore more about her motivations and emotional journey. You come to see more of the effects of it.”

She was referring to the effects of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) among soldiers, and how they either deal with it, or don’t. “They struggle to stay on the mission and deal with loss on different levels.”

Sumarwata admitted that the cast often flip to the end of their scripts in order to see if their character makes it through the episode.

“That is the first thing MJ says (in season 5). ‘There is a bullet and it is waiting for you’. It could be this script, or the next. I’m just along for the ride.”

The cast also trained with Jordan’s Special Forces for the new season (as they did for the previous season).

“It is a kind of role where you can’t fake it. You have to know the weapons and how to handle them. Obviously, we are women and they are men, but in terms of getting the job done, we are the same,” said Sumarwata.

As the new girl in the series, Allen admitted to not having followed Strike Back before she was cast.

She said: “It is one of those environments where things are completely instinctive.

“I have previously done a lot of dramas, and this is my first time doing an action series. It brings something out in people, which is a natural state of being where you get to know people quite quickly.

“It is good to be with people who have known each other for so long, because there is an inherent trust already there. It was lovely getting to know and work with them.”

The ladies are said to have an interesting story arc for the season.

Sumarwata explained that though from different sides, their characters are forced to work together while Allen felt it is more about having each other’s backs, while also watching their own backs at the same time.

“It is a life and death situation –how much you let someone in, and how you can let yourself care about somebody. There is always the risk of loss, and the closeness of death is there.”

It looks like the latest season of Strike Back will have plenty of dramas to keep audiences intrigued, along with the hard-hitting action that fans know and love.

Strike Back season six will premiere on Cinemax (Astro channel 412) on Jan 26 at noon (with an encore at 11pm the same day).