NARRATED by voting station volunteers, journalists, political analysts, activists, members of the public and political party members who experienced the elections Bangkit: 11 Days That Changed A Nation is a documentary that explores how the people took control and changed the future of their country.

Bangkit is iflix’s very first original documentary and it is available on iflixFREE starting today, Jan 9.

The film counts down to Malaysia’s 14th General Elections (GE 14) polling day by piecing together news footage, social media uploads as well as personal videos filmed by the public.

From the drama of Nomination Day, to the controversial cutting down of posters and the outrage of the Election Commission’s decision to make polling day a mid-week event, Bangkit will showcase some crucial events that took place during the days leading up to the election where for the first time since independence, Malaysia elected in a new government.

The film is a combination of news footage, social media content and personal videos from the frontlines.

Narrated by voting station volunteers, journalists, political analysts, activists, members of the public and political party members who actively experienced the elections the film explores how the people took control and changed the future of their country.