Be a Berjaya Teenstar

Berjaya Youth (B.Youth), a youth empowerment initiative by Berjaya Corporation, has announced the launch of Berjaya TeenStar Challenge 2019 (BTSC2019).

“We are pleased to present the fourth edition of BTSC for teenstar hopefuls to channel their passion and express their creativity in the area of performing arts,” said Berjaya Corporation group corporate communications deputy general manager Shirley Quah.

“It is always inspiring to see the wealth of talent and creativity of young performers. We are excited to see what they have for us this year.”

Since its inception in 2016, BTSC continues to provide opportunities for young performers to showcase their creative talents while improving their skills and self-expression through healthy competition.

The competition is open to all youths between 12 and 19 years old who are currently studying in secondary schools, colleges and universities nationwide, and comprises three competition categories – Solo Singing, Cultural Dancing and Modern Dancing.

There are more than RM50,000 worth of prizes to be won.

BTSC2019 will kick off with a roadshow this month, targeting 180 schools and education institutions around the Klang Valley, as well as Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Penang.

Auditions will take place in these respective states or zones. Those residing outside of these zones can submit an audition video to the organiser for evaluation. Visit www.berjayayouth.com/creativity for details.

Selected participants from the zone auditions will proceed to the preliminary rounds, where they will compete for a place in one of four competing teams – Team Starbucks, Team KRR, Team Cosway, and Team UCB.

Participants will be judged by a panel comprising local performing artistes from various fields.

Participants from each team will go on to compete for the top spots at the Grand Finals, to be held in August this year.

Meanwhile, B.Youth will also be organising technical workshops and training sessions for participants led by the judges, before the preliminary rounds and the Grand Finals.

For more, visit Berjaya Youth’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Cosway (M) Sdn Bhd and Berjaya University College are official partners for the BTSC2019, with Berjaya Hotels and Resorts as the official hotel partner, and supported by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Wendy’s.