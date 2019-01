FANS OF Ed Sheeran who missed his last two concerts in Kuala Lumpur can now look forward to his very first stadium concert here.

Sheeran is scheduled to perform at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on April 13. as part of his Divide Tour.

Tickets go on sale this Jan 15 from 10am onwards on Jan 15 and are available only online via prworldwidelive.com and myticket.asia

“PR Worldwide and AEG Presents are excited to welcome back this global megastar for what is going to be one of the biggest Stadium Tours in Malaysia.

“Ed’s Divide Tour will take place on a Saturday and this will give his fans as well as fans from all over Malaysia who missed his last sold-out concert the opportunity to come together for a great Saturday night out!” Para R., managing director, PR Worldwide Sdn Bhd.

Currently on the North American leg of his global Divide stadium tour, Ed is not only one of the most successful recording acts, ever, but one of the world’s most in-demand live acts.

Sheeran played to over 1.1 million people, including four nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, last summer, marking the biggest-ever solo tour [without a band] that the UK has ever seen

He is also 2017’s biggest-selling global artist with the success of his Grammy-winning third studio album ÷ (Divide) that was released in March last year.

With over 16.5 million copies sold worldwide to date, ÷ has spawned Ed’s hit singles Shape of You (the third biggest-selling single of all time in the UK and most-streamed track on Spotify, ever), Castle on the Hill, Galway Girl, the 2017 UK Christmas Number 1 Perfect and Happier.

O nce again, Ed and his team have a strict stance against anyone using unethical secondary ticketing sites.

In order to put a stop to the secondary ticketing market, absurd prices and fan rip-offs, the tickets are sold personalized*, which means that the name of the ticket purchaser is printed on the tickets.

Upon arrival, purchaser may be required to provide a valid photo ID that matches the name on the ticket(s) to gain admission.

This stops secondary sites and ticket touts being able to resell tickets at inflated prices and ripping off fans.

The promoter urges all customers to only use the official ticket sites.

