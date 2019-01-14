Eighth and final season of Game of Thrones to debut on April 15

THE eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones will debut in Asia same time as the US on April 15 at 9am, exclusively on HBO (Astro Channel 411 / 431 HD).

The series will also be available on HBO On Demand (via Astro Go). The debut date was announced with a new tease that was just released, entitled Crypts of Winterfell (#ForTheThrone).

The tease which was directed by David Nutter, who won an Emmy in 2015 for his work on the season five finale, Mother’s Mercy.

The tease includes an original score by Ramin Djawadi, who won an Emmy in 2018 for his score on the season seven finale, The Dragon and the Wolf.

Watch all past seasons of Game Of Thrones every day from Feb 26 on HBO (Astro Ch 411 / 431 HD).

Watch the trailer here:



https://www.facebook.com/HBOAsia/videos/279540276057891/