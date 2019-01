MALAYSIAN singer Gin Lee (pix) is being hailed as the next Asian pop star after her successful first solo concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Following that sold-out performance, Gin announced that she will be returning home to hold her inaugural concert here on March 2 at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting, starting at 8.30pm.

Gin, who is known for her powerful vocals, will be performing a setlist that includes her well-known hits, as well as perform a special dance medley that will take her fans on a exploration of her rapidly-rising career.

The singer has gone through many challenges over the last nine years to fulfil her dream of becoming an international performer.

After releasing her debut Mandarin-language album in 2009 in Malaysia, she decided to move to Hong Kong in 2011 to try and make it in the Cantonese-language market.

Gin was first noticed in 2015 during The Voice of China Season 4 where she was mentored by Taiwanese singer Jay Chou.

Her perseverance finally paid off when her studio album beGin was certified platinum by the Hong Kong Recording Industry Alliance (HKRIA) in 2016.

Her 2017 album, Live in the Moment, further cemented Gin’s status as an artiste to watch.

Her singles have hit the number one spot a total of 61 times on various music charts around the world, earning her huge critical acclaim.

Tickets for the Gin Lee First of All World Tour in Malaysia, which is jointly organised by Star Planet and Entertainment Impact, go on sale this Friday from 11am.

An early bird discount of 15% will be extended to the first 1,000 tickets sold.

For details, visit the Star Planet or Resorts World Genting website.