John Wick: Chapter 3 trailer released

JOHN WICK ( Keanu Reeves) is now on the lam after killing a member of The High Table ( a league of assassins) at The Continental in the last movie John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017).

In the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (out in cinemas on May 16, 2019), our hero has a US$14 million global contract out on him, and John must fight his way out of New York City with every hitman out there trying to collect the bounty.

John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum also stars Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Halle Berry and Angelica Huston.

You can check out the motion poster & teaser trailer here:

https://www.facebook.com/TGVPictures/videos/342848602972722/

https://www.facebook.com/TGVPictures/videos/2255787334669032/