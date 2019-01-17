Mahler’s epic 5th in concert

The Malaysian Philharmonic rchestra (MPO) will present Gustav Mahler’s monumental masterpieces, themed Mahler’s Epic 5th, this Saturday at 8.30pm, and Sunday at 3pm at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Russian maestro Stanislav Kochanovsky will lead the MPO to open the concert with music entitled Suite from Orchestral Works by J.S. Bach.

The influence of Bach on Mahler’s music is profound, especially his use of counterpoint, chorale hymns, elaborate polyphony and a children’s choir.

Nonetheless, Mahler (bottom, left) introduced his directions relating to articulation, dynamics and phrasing into his music which are mostly lacking in Bach’s scores.

After the interval, the MPO will present Mahler’s Fifth Symphony which was composed circa 1901 and 1902.

It has a new compositional style; the orchestral fabric becomes more complicated, less lyrical, more angular and hard-edged.

Moods of tragic irony, bitterness and cynicism are the elements of this work, which was premiered in Cologne in 1904.

Kochanovsky, who returns to DFP after weaving his magic last December, collaborates frequently with the Moscow and St Petersburg Philharmonics, and the Mariinsky Symphony.

He has also gone international with debut performances with the Rotterdam Philharmonic, NHK Symphony and orchestras in Italy and Australia.

He has also conducted over 50 symphonic programmes, five festivals, and seven opera productions.

For more, visit the MPO website.