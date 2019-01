Riding on the success of hit movie Crazy Rich Asians, Cheryl Koh, who sang the now iconic opening and closing soundtrack, Money (That’s What I Want), released her first US single on Dec 23 after getting signed to independent record label GITM Music.

Koh, known professionally as Cheryl K, is eager to show her Malaysian roots to the world with the track titled Here to Stay.

In a recent interview with this Los Angeles-based singer who was in town for a short getaway, Koh said her official introduction as a signed artiste in the US came after a mutual friend showed her videos to producers at the label.

She also revealed another nugget of good news – she was also recently signed to Aligned Entertainment, the same team that manages US actor Ken Jeong, after Jeong himself introduced her to his manager who liked the short skits she sent in.

GITM (short for Guerrillaz in the Mix) producers and co-founders Everette EZ Silas and Sherri Sharlene – who both produced Here to Stay – were impressed with Koh’s work and wanted to get to know the singer better.

“EZ saw my video first, and then showed it to Sherri. We had a meeting and we said let’s work together,” said Koh. “Everything just fell into place really quickly.”

Fresh off the release of Crazy Rich Asians, the opportunity “was just the perfect timing”, and the following months saw the two producers and Koh team up to write and record Here to Stay.

“[The song] is basically describing how I’m very proud of who I become and that I am not going anywhere. I’m here to make my mark in the industry and this is my place.”

At the same time, the track is also meant to inspire others to persevere against “anyone who is trying to take you down”.

Koh explains: “It’s like a positive message that I’m trying to portray ... I’m hoping that people can relate and connect to it.”

In addition, Koh is using the single to pay tribute to the brave people who were on the frontlines of the battle against the recent wildfires in the state of California, where she has made her base in the US.

Ten per cent of the proceeds of the record sales of Here to Stay will be donated to the Red Cross Society and other organisations involved in fighting the wildfires.

For Koh, who has had dreams of becoming a singer since she was eight, the song doubles as self-motivation, conscious that there are countless talented people out there posting their work every second.

“But it is also not [just] luck, I would say,” said Koh, who has shared the stage with prominent Malaysian artistes like Siti Nurhaliza, Jaclyn Victor, and Vince Chong prior to her move to the US in 2013. She has even performed with David Foster.

The singer added: “’I’ve been working on singing and performing and just meeting people, and I mean, getting discouraged is so easy.

“I’ve gotten rejected so many times, on hundreds of auditions, and those are the times where I’m just like, maybe I’m not cut out for this, maybe I’m not going to be a singer.

“Then maybe I go home and I play this song, and I’m like, wait I remember how much I want this, and I’m going to continue pursuing my dream because I can only see myself doing this.”

And Koh said there’s more in store for the music video of the song.

“When I get back to L.A., I’ll be shooting my music video ... we’re asking people to take a video of themselves singing any part of the song with the music in the background [once Here to Stay is released].”

Koh encourages fans all over the world to dress in anything indicative of where they are, like a “T-shirt [or hat] saying which country they’re from” and tag the record label (@gitm_music) and herself (@cherylk_official) on social media before posting.

“If they don’ have that, just have any famous landmark in the world in the background, and then just take a short clip.”

Koh, who took advantage of her trip here to record a few short clips (one in the colourfully-restored Batu Caves), said that the challenge is an “exciting” way to get everyone involved.

“I would love to show where I’m from, so I want people to be involved –people from Malaysia or any other country –to be a part of this project.”

Any words of advice for other aspiring artistes?

“Always meet as many people as you can,” said the petite singer, adding that “When I do a show, I always love making friends with everyone, from the people who set up the mics, the sound system, or the lighting. It’ important to include everyone who’ part of the show.

“And always continue posting music online ... It’ very very competitive, but who knows? I mean, I’ sort of living proof that YouTube works.”

Stream Here to Stay by Cheryl K on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/track/5fnRcu6TGQrBXIvO9Ewzfe?si=m7xknmtvTXeQzta-oqKzHQ