New documentary reveals stories of paranormal Taiwan

THE brand-new HBO Asia original documentary, The World Behind The Teenage Psychic, will premiere on Dec 16 at 8pm exclusively on HBO (Astro Channel 411 / 431 HD).

Inspired by the network’s award-winning coming-of-age series, The Teenage Psychic, The World Behind The Teenage Psychic follows different people from various locations in Taiwan, as they explore how the distinct blend of Taoist, Buddhist, Chinese folklore and indigenous belief systems continue to flourish in modern Taiwan.

You get to meet Ming Yi Zhang is an 18-year-old female medium (known locally as a jitong) who acts as a vessel for the Taoist God, the Lotus Prince, at the Sanchong Xiesheng Temple in New Taipei City.

She shares her view on the culture and practices involved on being a jitong, including self-flagellation, and how she juggles her temple and personal life. During the shoot, the crew managed to speak with the Lotus Prince through Ming Yi and sought his opinion about his young vessel.

Golden Horse award-winning actress Qian Na Lee (The Teenage Psychic) is also featured in the documentary.

After one of her relatives passes, Qian returns to her hometown in Nantou County. Having spent her childhood years in an environment bound by traditional folk practices, Qian Na offers an insight into Taiwan’s contemporary perspective of life and death.

The documentary follows three family members who have served as priests in Keelung City for over 150 years. Wu Ji Lee watches as his two sons, Ming Jun Lee and Cong Hui Lee, perform sacred rituals for the first time at the annual Keelung Zhongyuan Festival, the largest Ghost Festival in Taiwan.

The World Behind The Teenage Psychic is not to be missed if you are into otherworldly realms, or into The Teenage Psychic series.