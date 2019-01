JASON Reitman is carrying on the legacy.

The son of the original Ghostbusters helmer, Ivan Reitman will direct the next Ghostbusters feature for Sony Pictures.

Due out summer 2020, the new film will serve as the next chapter following the original story, which was first released in 1984 and starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and the late Harold Ramis.

This movie is not associated with the 2016 all-female Paul Feig-directed reboot, which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones that received mixed reviews and was considered a failure at the box office because of its high production cost.

Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan co-wrote the screenplay with for the new film, which has been kept in secrecy until now.

Production begins this summer.

No word if anyone from the original cast will be involved.