In the aftermath of GE14, a fellowship of comics who are proudly and unabashedly Malaysian joined hands to form the 1Malaysia Comedians Bureau (1MCB).

1MCB comprises Brian Tan, Gajen Nad, Keren Bala Devan, Shamaine Othman, and Sulaiman Azmil, who are all regulars in the Malaysian stand-up comedy scene and alumni of various regional and international comedy festivals as well as TV and online comedy productions.

The five will be presenting their debut show, 1MCB – Raw and Unaudited, this Friday at the 508-seater The Platform at Menara KEN TTDI.

With humour that straddles popular culture, politics, food (vegetarian and non-vegetarian as 1MCB caters to all!), history, international and domestic relations, love, science and technology, movies, music and even the elusive field of vexillology, 1MCB’s debut performance promises to be a side-splitting journey of laughter and hilarity!

But be warned. This show is intended for a mature audience, that is those aged 18 years and above.

The 1MCB – Raw and Unaudited show starts at 9pm (doors open at 8.30pm) with tickets priced at RM60 and RM50.

To purchase, visit www.1mcbcomedy.com or call 017-228 9849.