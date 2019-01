FRESH from her debut success as a film director, Taiwanese songbird Rene Liu (pix) makes a stop at the Arena of Stars at Resorts World Genting as part of her Rene Liu All-In World Tour 2019.

Known to her legion of adoring fans by the nickname ‘Milk Tea’, Liu is no stranger to the Arena of Stars, having last performed here in 2016.

The singer will be performing familiar hits from her 23-year career, covering 20 studio albums.

Alongside her stellar music career, Liu has also garnered numerous awards for her work onscreen, acting in over 20 films and television series, achieving acclaim for her roles in The Personals, A World Without Thieves and Ang Lee’s Siao Yu.

This year, she also made her directorial debut with Us and Them, a drama film that was purchased by Netflix for international distribution and led to her nomination for best new director at the 55th Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-language Oscars.

But Liu’s glittering movie career has not taken her away from her love of music, as she continues to perform numerous solo tours worldwide.

Armed with a stellar list of memorable songs, fans can expect to hear her signature tunes at the concert, including Later, We are Not Together, Complete, I Really Really Love You, When Love is Near, A Lifetime of Loneliness and Ten Years Later.

Tickets for Rene Liu All-In World Tour 2019 in Genting are now on sale.

For more, visit www.rwgenting.com or call 03-2718 1118.