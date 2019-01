TAIWANESE artiste Angela Zhang (pix) has had immense success as both a singer and actress across Asia since 2004.

Now, she is on a ‘Journey’ to revisit familiar places and reward her legion of fans with her sixth world tour, the Angela Zhang Journey World Tour, which is making its way through Asia and North America.

On Jan 12, the singer will be stopping at the Arena of Stars, for her first concert in Resorts World Genting.

Born in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Zhang had a multi-cultural upbringing, growing up in Singapore, Canada, and her native island state. A leading role in the 2002 Taiwanese drama My MVP Valentine – which also starred boyband 5566 – quickly put her in the limelight.

She went on to take the lead in another hugely-popular drama, At Dolphin Bay, playing opposite Taiwanese heartthrob Wallace Huo.

For that series, Zhang also sang the series’ ending theme song, Lost Beauty, and its English theme song, Journey.

Buoyed by that success, she released her first album, Over the Rainbow, in 2004, which was immediately followed by Aurora the same year.

In all, Zhang has released nine studio albums which have collectively yielded hit songs such as Invisible Wings, Dream Flower, My Dear That isn’t Love and Don’t Hurt.

In the course of her career, Zhang has won numerous awards and has also been nominated twice for best actress at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards and twice for best Mandarin female singer at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards.

Join Zhang as she takes you on a musical ‘Journey’ from her earliest songs all the way to her latest material. Tickets are currently on sale.

For more, visit the Resorts World Genting website.