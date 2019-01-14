Three divas back in Genting on Feb 4

THREE Asian divas – Frances Yip, Elisa Chan and Maria Cordero – join forces once again, as they have many times before, to usher in the Chinese New Year.

The three musical superstars are returning to the Arena of Stars at Resorts World Genting on Feb 4 to perform their 3 Asian Divas Chinese New Year Eve Live in Genting 2019 concert.

Known throughout Asia as the voices of a generation, the trio first performed together in 2009 at the Hong Kong Coliseum, cementing a rapport that has endured over the years as the three divas travelled the world together.

Yip last June commanded audiences’ attention with her Happy 70th Frances Live in Genting concert.

The veteran Hong Kong singer is best known for one of Cantopop’s best-known tunes – The Bund, the theme song of the iconic TVB TV series of old Shanghai gangsters starring Chow Yun-Fat.

Chan is another well-known Hong Kong artiste who is notable for her numerous collaborations with the late Leslie Cheung.

Her career began in the 1970s as the lead vocalist of the pop group The New Topnotes, before going solo in the early 1980s. Expect to hear her signature tunes such as Silently Waiting, Platinum Lift, Stardust on a Starry Night, It’s Tonight and The Wind is Cold.

Cordero is a Macanese superstar who has made a name for herself with her powerful vocals as a musical force to be reckoned with in Hong Kong.

Also known as Fat Mama, she is best known for her signature tunes such as Wasted Breath, The Light of Friendship, Full of Hope and Mama, I Love You.

Tickets for the 3 Asian Divas Chinese New Year Eve Live in Genting 2019 concert are already on sale. For more, visit www.rwgenting.com or call 03-2718 1118.