Unconventionally traditional

MALAYSIAN rock queen Nor Zila Aminuddin, better known as Ella, is planning something different, drastic and radical for her latest concert, Ella Unplugged in Kuala Lumpur, from March 29 to 30.

First, the concert will take place in Istana Budaya. Second, the rock queen plans to sing at least four to five Malay traditional songs.

“I have always loved listening to Malay traditional songs,” says the 52-year-old. “Traditional songs are unique and pleasant to listen to.”

Many of her fans might not realise it, but over the years, Ella has done a lot of research on these songs.

In a way, the singer would like to think that this is her contribution to keeping traditional music alive.

In fact, three years ago, she recorded her first Malay traditional number called Jauh Di Mata.

And you can bet that she will be singing this number at her upcoming concert.

She performed the song during the press conference, and she sounded marvellous.

Another number she is seriously considering adding to her concert is S.M. Salim’s Tak Seindah Wajah.

“I am still looking for more suitable traditional songs for my concert,” says Ella who married pilot Azhar Ghazali in 2012.

“Not every song can be [performed] in an unplugged concert.”

She has to change the arrangements of some of the songs to ensure they sound beautiful to the audience’s ears.

“The songs I choose may not be hits, but they will all be beautiful to listen to.”

Ella intends to put together at least 24 songs for the 90-minute concert.

She will be supported by 15 musicians, some of whom wil be playing traditional Malay musical instruments.

To critics who think she is taking a big risk singing traditional numbers instead of her greatest rock hits, Ella says: “I just want to give my fans something different.”

Having been in the music industry for more than 30 years, she feels that a singer needs to offer something different to grow as a singer.

“But I have not abandoned rock music. I will still sing my hits. Rock [music] is my roots.”

She also hopes that her fans will understand that she has many popular songs, and it is simply impossible to sing all of them in one concert.

“I know some fans will complain that I did not sing this number, or that number. I cannot please everyone.”

Still, this veteran performer has a knack for putting up a great show. Never much of a conventional artiste, she has been known to ‘flirt’ with her audience and get them to hang loose.

A case in point was during her 2017 concert at the prestigious Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) in Kuala Lumpur.

The usually reserved audience at the DFP were soon rocking to her performance, as Ella kicked off her high heels halfway through the concert and continued to entertain her fans barefooted.

Fans can expect something similar from her at the Ella Unplugged In KL concert.

Incidentally, March will be a busy month for music lovers. On March 16, another big name in the local music industry – Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza – is putting up a concert at Arena Axiata in Kuala Lumpur.

There is also talk that well-known composer and singer M. Nasir is planning a concert in March.

As for Ella, she is not afraid that her concert will suffer as a result of competition. “[Having] so many singers [holding] concerts in the same month just show that the Malaysian music industry is in a good shape – and I am happy for that.”

She adds that every singer has his/her own fans who will go support their favourite singer.

To her, “it will be a win-win situation for all”.