Watch the new Men In Black: International Trailer

Alien invasions never looked so cool.

Thor: Ragnorak’s Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are going after bad aliens together again, but this time as Agent H and Agent M in the newest instalment in the Men in Black film series, slated for cinemas on June 13, 2019.

The duo are tasked with tackling the biggest threat to the secret unofficial government agency — a mole in the Men in Black organisation — which sees them scour the globe.

Watch the actors reprise their on-screen chemistry in the new Men in Black: International trailer released by Sony Pictures today.