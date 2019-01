Iconic Irish pop group Westlife has released its first new single in eight years, titled Hello My Love, after announcing its return to music in October 2018.



The track is written and produced by hitmakers Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac, featuring trademark vocals and harmonies from bandmembers Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Markus Feehily, and Kian Egan.



An album is slated to follow this year after the band signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI.



Stream Hello My Love here: https://umm.lnk.to/HelloMyLovePR