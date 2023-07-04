Shows to watch this Raya

If you’re looking for something entertaining to watch on Hari Raya Aidilfitri, here are some suggestions

It is a time to gather with family and friends, watching some new and classic movies of al time. – NETFLIX

AS Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaches, it’s time to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan and welcome the new month of Syawal. One of the traditions during this festive season is to gather with family and friends and enjoy some great entertainment, including movies and television series. Whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming family drama, a romantic comedy, or an epic adventure, there are plenty of great movies to choose from this Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Here are some recommendations to help you get started on your movie-watching journey this holiday season.

Kongsi Raya (2022) Let’s revisit this holiday-released comedy film from a year ago. The plot centres on a Chinese chef who falls in love with a Malay television producer, but they must first overcome the cultural divide between their families. Their relationship is met with strong opposition from both of their fathers, who are feuding chefs. Their efforts fail, prompting their feuding chef fathers to challenge each other to a cook-off in a live TV cooking competition. The movie, directed by Teddy Chin, features Qasrina Karim, Erra Fazira, Harith Iskander, and Chew Kin Wah. The fact that it is available on Netflix makes it convenient to watch at any time, including during Hari Raya celebrations with family and friends.

Showtime 1958 (2022) Showtime 1958, set in Singapore, takes viewers to the golden age of Malay cinema. Anwardi Jamil directed the film as a tribute to his late father, Datuk Jamil Sulong. The story, which is based on real events, takes place over the course of a 24-hour period at a concert that P. Ramlee and Jamil organised to raise money for the Malayan Artistes Union, which is based at the Jalan Ampas Studio, owned by the Shaw Brothers. In order to raise money for other actors who lost their jobs before Eid, director P. Ramlee organises a variety show in the film. At this concert, P. Ramlee and Jamil wrote the iconic Selamat Hari Raya song.

Zombi Kampung Pisang (2007) On a list like this, you can’t afford to overlook this film. This film is a must-see for any holiday season, especially Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Kids enjoy watching it with their cousins and friends, and what’s better than sharing a laugh over this classic horror-comedy film directed by the late Mamat Khalid? Starring top tier local actors, actresses and celebrities such as Awie, Que Hiadar, AC Mizal, Sofi Jikan and many more, the film depicts how the calm and serenity of Kampung Pisang is abruptly replaced by commotion and mayhem one night, after a series of spine-chilling incidents take place there, one after the other.