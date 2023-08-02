Showtime getting new 'Dexter' spin-offs

SHOWTIME announced Monday that it had approved a new series called Dexter: Origins. The series would feature a young Dexter Morgan as he begins his journey to become the vengeful serial killer he would become.

Reportedly, the story will begin when Dexter graduates from college and joins Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters from the original Dexter, starring Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall.

The network also disclosed a new version of the popular 2021 limited series Dexter: New Blood is in the works. This time, the show will focus on Dexter's son Harrison's continued development. Showtime is also looking into new projects based on characters from the Dexter universe.

According to CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, Chris McCarthy, The Dexter saga has been an undeniable creative and popular success for Showtime, both in its original, groundbreaking form and the record-setting Dexter: New Blood,“ during a press release with PEOPLE.

The original Dexter started in 2006 and ran for eight seasons until finishing in 2013. And that isn't the only thing making a comeback. Showtime also revealed four different Billions spin-offs in Monday's announcement – Billions: Miami, Billions: London, Trillions and Millions. Season seven of Billions is presently in production in New York City and will air later this year on Showtime.