Shuri rumoured to become new Black Panther

LITTLE has been confirmed about the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but there has been much discussion surrounding the sequel to the enormous Marvel hit film.

After the tragic death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman from late-stage colon cancer in August 2020, the filmmakers have spoken about honouring Boseman’s legacy in the sequel by not recasting his role as T’Challa, or having his character be digitally re-created.

Letitia Wright, who starred as T’Challa’s sister Shuri in the movie, is rumoured to be taking up the mantle as the movie’s next Black Panther, just like in the comics.

Even if that’s not the case, Marvel fans expect Wright to have longer screentime in the next film.

This news is significant, as Wright has previously run into some controversy.

The actress was the subject of a damaging report alleging that she was sharing anti-vaxx sentiments on set and that her refusal to get vaccinated was posing problems for Marvel.

At the time, Wright denied all rumours that she was touting an anti-vax position but it was important to “ask questions”.

Wright, who also appeared in Infinity War and Endgame, then sustained a shoulder fracture and a serious concussion on set last August, in what was described as an overnight stunt rig accident.

After the production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was shut down for nearly two months due to Wright’s injuries, production was forced to delay filming again due to members on the team testing positive.

After months of things going awry, Wright tells Variety that despite “difficult situations,” she was excited for fans to see how the sequel will honour Boseman’s legacy.

“We honoured him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise,” said Wright.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be released in theatres on Nov 10.