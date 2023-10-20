Sid Sriram’s new KL show for ‘Sidharth’ album

RENOWNED artist Sid Sriram is set to make his return to Kuala Lumpur this November in support of his latest English album, ‘Sidharth,‘ which is his debut with Def Jam Recordings. The Sidharth World Tour is about to kick off, with Malaysia being one of the initial stops. This tour will span across Asia, North America, the UK, and Europe, promising to be a musical journey of epic proportions.

Sid Sriram’s previous performances, which include remarkable shows at iconic venues like Wembley Arena in London, The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, and a successful US tour alongside Bon Iver, have solidified his reputation for excellence. His recent sold-out concert at Axiata Arena was not only a brilliant spectacle but also a testament to Sid’s extraordinary vocal talents.

Released in late August, ‘Sidharth’ is a project that delves into personal identity, featuring Sid’s emotionally charged vocals and experimental production that traverse various genres like R&B, indie rock, and American Pop. The album reflects Sid’s upbringing as an immigrant in Fremont, CA, during the ‘90s and 2000s. What makes this album unique is that the vocals are primarily in English, marking a significant departure from Sid’s previous work.

In 2021, during the year, Sid embarked on a creative journey, flying to Minneapolis to collaborate with producer Ryan Olson, known for his work with Poliça, Gayngs, and Bon Iver. This intensive week in the studio resulted in most of the songs being recorded live by a small team, including the legendary Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, who has long inspired Sid. The recordings exude Sid’s sincerity and passion, promising a live performance like no other.

Tickets for Sid Sriram’s ‘Sidharth’ presentation on November 29, 2023, at Jiospace in Petaling Jaya are now on sale through www.gvpresents.com and www.pinkfishfestival.com.

Ticket prices are RM 250 (CAT 1) and RM 170 (CAT 2), with all prices subject to a 3% ticketing fee. Don’t miss your chance to experience this exceptional musical journey! Get your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable evening with Sid Sriram.