$!Sight solutions

Here are top nine eye apps for visually impaired individuals

LIVING with visual impairment can present various challenges in daily life. However, thanks to advancements in technology, there are now several apps available to help visually impaired individuals navigate the world more comfortably. In this feature, we will explore nine of the best eye apps. These apps aim to enhance accessibility and improve the overall quality of life for those with visual impairments. Be My Eyes A remarkable app that connects visually impaired individuals with sighted volunteers via live video calls. Users can use this app for assistance with tasks such as reading labels, identifying objects, or even navigating unfamiliar surroundings. The app has a growing community of volunteers who are ready to lend their eyes to help others. It is a free app that can make a significant difference in the lives of visually impaired individuals.

Voice Dream Reader A versatile text-to-speech app that allows users to listen to documents, articles and e-books in a variety of formats. It supports multiple languages and voices, providing a customizable and comfortable reading experience for visually impaired users. Additionally, Voice Dream Reader integrates seamlessly with popular platforms like Dropbox, Google Drive, and more, making it easier to access content.

BlindSquare A navigation app designed specifically for the visually impaired. It uses GPS and location data to provide real-time information about your surroundings, nearby points of interest and even street intersections. Urban landscapes can be challenging to navigate, but BlindSquare can be a valuable tool for getting around independently.

Seeing AI Developed by Microsoft, Seeing AI is a powerful app that uses artificial intelligence to describe the world to visually impaired individuals. It can read text, recognise people and objects, identify currency and even narrate scenes through the phone’s camera. The app’s versatility makes it a valuable companion for various tasks, from reading menus to identifying friends in a crowd.

TapTapSee An image recognition app that helps visually impaired users identify objects simply by taking a picture. After snapping a photo, the app provides a description of the object within seconds. It is an incredibly convenient tool for independently assessing everyday items, like canned goods or clothing, without relying on assistance.

Lazarillo Another navigation app that focuses on providing accessible routes and information about nearby points of interest. This app is particularly beneficial for users in urban areas, helping them navigate public transportation and locate essential services with ease. Lazarillo’s voice-guided directions make it an excellent companion for travel.

CamFind An intelligent visual search engine that can identify objects and products in photos. While not specifically designed for the visually impaired, it can be a useful tool for them. Users can take a photo of an object or product, and the app will provide information about it, including shopping options and more. This app can aid in identifying items while shopping or reading labels on packaged goods.

TalkBack (Google’s Accessibility Suite) An essential accessibility feature developed by Google as part of its Accessibility Suite. It is designed to provide spoken feedback and tactile feedback to users, making Android devices more accessible for visually impaired individuals. TalkBack works seamlessly across various apps and settings, allowing users to navigate their device, read text and interact with content using touch gestures and spoken feedback.