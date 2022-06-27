Signs of a toxic boss

If you have experienced emotional burnout, it’s not your fault

HAVING a boss that is supportive and encourages you to work hard is a dream come true when it comes to your career. Indeed, one of the primary reasons for individuals leaving their jobs is the type of management they have. So, if you keep having the feeling that your boss is not supportive of you and your work and is always criticising it, it’s possible that it’s not just in your head. Perhaps the issue is with your boss. Nothing is more hazardous than a poisonous boss. They not only infect the workplace, but they also foster a culture in which individuals are scared to speak out or seek help. This toxicity, over time, weakens employee confidence, has a detrimental influence on their career, and causes mental health to worsen.

Unrealistic expectations Feeling pressured and unclear of your boss’s expectations is a dead giveaway that your boss is toxic. Rather of respecting your time, they ask you to drop everything to finish a job with an unreasonable deadline. When you try to speak up, they either refuse to listen or interpret it as you not comprehending the gravity of the situation. The problem isn’t that the urgency isn’t recognised; it’s that the deadline is impossible to meet and the team is doomed to fail. You should be aware that if the bar is purposely set high and no feedback is provided to assist you in meeting requirements, that can be poisonous. The boss does not notice your success Your co-workers may state that you did an excellent job on a project, finished everything on schedule, and performed well this month. You receive accolades from individuals other than your employer. Instead, if your boss walks out of his office and says he wishes you had worked the same way from day one, it’s a clue that he’s a toxic employer. Worse, any time you receive a compliment, your supervisor may dismiss it or take credit for your ideas. When others try to compliment you, they may try to change the subject.

Is all about hitting targets than employees’ wellbeing If your boss is always asking for results or progress reports but never asks their subordinates how they are, it may frequently lead to feelings of resentment since their employees begin to believe that their boss may not care about their wellbeing at all. In addition, requesting leave is always a problem, and your boss would prefer that your personal life be non-existent. Favouritism The first criteria for a team leader is that there should be no favouritism based on personal preferences. If you see your boss has a team favourite and is consistently praising one individual for the same job you are also performing, but not you, this is a disturbing symptom of a supervisor who prioritises their own personal prejudices over common professional goals. A boss with favourites may have co-workers who are adversaries. Be wary of ambiguous, subjective feedback from these managers that is focused on someone’s personal characteristics rather than their ability to accomplish the work properly.