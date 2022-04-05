Signs of fake friends

If someone hits most of these fake friend signs, it’s time to walk away

WE all have diverse sets of friends, some of whom we consider best friends, some from whom we seek counsel, and yet others who are simply travel companions. However, there is one sort of ‘buddy’ we should avoid, and that is a fake friend. Have you ever had the gut sensation that you have a false buddy in your midst? It can be difficult to know for sure, and much more difficult to accept if you have a close relationship with this individual, or have been “friends” for a long time. Toxic friendships exist in the same way that people might find themselves in toxic love relationships. Take a look at some of their key characteristics, and see whether somebody in your social circle represents any of them.

They are not there for you This individual appears when it is advantageous to them, but when you genuinely require them, they vanish. They just happen to be busy every time you need them and are unable to make any promises. They will be difficult to get rid of because they will make you feel guilty, and make you feel like the worst person on the earth for not succumbing to them when they are all frail and miserable. In their opinion, being there for you and providing emotional support isn’t advantageous to them in any way. And if they do show some concern to you, it almost feels superficial and not genuine. They make you feel bad about yourself Sophisticated tricks in the form of teasing and backhanded compliments are just a few of the ways that fake friends can try to knock you down to make themselves feel good. A fake friend will not uplift you the way a real friend does. You may feel unsafe, taken advantage of, or judged. Sometimes it doesn’t have to be obvious, but you can certainly sense their judgment or objection. They don’t celebrate your success They will not be pleased for you, no matter how well you perform at work or how happy you are in your personal relationships. Fake friends will not celebrate your victories, accomplishments, and triumphs, but they may even disparage them. They may use your celebrations against you, putting you down or belittling you, saying things like “anyone could do that” or “it’s not that big of a deal to celebrate.” They don’t enjoy it when other people succeed in life since it draws attention to their own failings. Some fake friends would even abandon someone with a better life than theirs because it is too difficult for them to confess it. They will not applaud you or cheer you on; instead, they will remain silent and withdraw from your life for a while. True friends stand by one other in the face of adversity and rejoice in each other’s victories. They are pleased with our accomplishments. False friends, on the other side, become irritated and jealous when you achieve something. They are disrespectful Subtle mocking, light-hearted assault, and even taunts and praises make you uneasy. Teasing may be entertaining at times, but not always. This behaviour may have a variety of psychological roots, but it does not make it any simpler to deal with them. Furthermore, because a fake friend is uninterested in your well-being, they are more likely to disregard your limits. Whether they are just rude to you or openly ignore your needs, this demonstrates that they do not genuinely care about you.