Simu Liu says Shang-Chi will return to MCU soon

ACTOR Simu Liu recently hinted that he will return to star alongside other Marvel actors on the big screen sometime in the near future.

Liu, whose breakout performance in the 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings brought attention to Marvel’s first Asian superhero, told People magazine that another superhero film is on the horizon that will feature his character interacting with other big comic book stars.

“I’m such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game,” Liu said of being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I think that’s what excites me the most as a performer, [and] also as a fan.”

“And who knows, they might see something sooner than you think,” he teased of a future superhero hero team-up. “We’ll see.”

He also spoke about his much-anticipated appearance in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, which will be released later this year and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. He told People that being on the Barbie film set was a great “opportunity”, as it was so different from what he did in Shang-Chi. Liu had earlier said that his agent had “practically begged” him to take the role, and called it “one of the best scripts” he had ever read.

He said: “I’m extremely honoured to have even been given the opportunity to play in that sandbox with such incredible auteurs every step of the way.

“[I’m honoured] just getting to do something completely different than the Marvel thing and fighting, and letting it be about the dance and the colour and the vibrancy of that movie.”

Last December, Liu had said that filming Barbie was a lot of fun. “The dancing, the laughing, all of that. That was every single day for us on set. So now to finally see that in a work form is actually surreal because we just felt like we were having fun the whole time,” he explained.

“But I’m really excited for people to watch more.”