Simu Liu set to join Barbie movie

LAST year, Simu Liu proudly showed off an action figure of his character from the Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, and now it looks like he will get a brand new action figure for his next role – in the upcoming Barbie movie.

The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that Liu had signed on to the Warner Bros. live-action film based on the popular doll, joining Margot Robbie in the titular role, and Ryan Gosling, who will play Barbie’s beau Ken.

It is not clear who Liu or America Ferrera, who also recently joined the ensemble, will portray in the film.

Barbie, which has been in the works since 2019, is expected to start production in early 2022 at the Warner Bros. Leavesden studio in London. It’s slated to hit theatres sometime in 2023.

This is just the latest project in line for the charismatic star, whose fortunes have been on the rise since starring as the Marvel superhero.

Prior to entering Barbie’s world, Liu will star in Lionsgate’s canine adventure Arthur the King opposite Mark Wahlberg.