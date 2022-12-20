Simu Liu to spend Christmas holidays with girlfriend’s family

WITH Christmas nearing, many celebrities are already decorating the house, setting up trees, and shopping for gifts. After a challenging year, everyone needs a little holiday cheer!

Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu attended the 2022 Unforgettable Gala Annual Asian American Awards together on Dec 17. The Shang-Chi star, 33, went ‘Instagram official’ with Hsu last month, sharing a photo of them attending the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles.

In an interview with People, Liu revealed that he would be spending the holidays with her family for the first time.

He said: “Doing the whole family thing and meeting the parents thing, which no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time.”

The actor listed the following as his favourite characteristics of his new girlfriend: “She’s a badass, she’s a fighter, and she’s very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things. And that’s a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes.”

Liu also claimed that all of the attendees were his pals. “I’ve spent the last however long, I’m trying to think now, must be the last six years of my life, coming down to LA, making friends, meeting people, having moments like the Unforgettable Gala every year, where we get to come together and celebrate each other, celebrate the work, and celebrate the community.”

He also mentioned that last year was one of great significance for both personally and the others who had the good fortune to work on their film.

”And that story continues and the fight for representation continues. It doesn't just end with one movie – and it never will. So I’m out here and we’re going to talk about all the amazing wins that we had in 2022. And there were many.”

Liu is next scheduled to star in Arthur the King and the eagerly awaited Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig. Marvel is also reportedly working on Shang-Chi 2.