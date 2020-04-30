Singing her own tune

AT ONLY 20 years old, Natasha Muhammad Salihin Sass has accrued a formidable array of experiences as a singer. Known professionally as Natasha Sass, the young songstress of Malaysian-German heritage recently spoke to theSun about her passion for music.

“I started singing at the age of six, and knew right then I had an enormous passion for it,” Natasha said.

Possibly drawing from her heritage, Natasha’s linguistic fluency currently has her singing in English, Malay, Indonesian and German, and she’s even starting to learn Tagalog.

She claimed that the first time she took to the stage, it was during a school event when she was six years old, where she performed a German song called Max der disko Bär.

Burgeoning rise

From the ages of 12 to 15, Natasha began to see growth in herself as a singer, with offers and opportunities starting to become available simultaneously.

At 13, she was invited to the United States to record three songs that were composed and produced by Nick Trevisick, who has worked with US-based artistes like Katy Perry and Hot Chelle Rae. By age 15, Nastasha began writing her own songs.

“In 2016 I had a song, Indestructible, which was released on all digital platforms and made it to the Hitz MED 10 charts in Malaysia. The message of the song is to remind everyone that they are capable of doing all things, and are indestructible,” she said.