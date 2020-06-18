Singing his own tune

JUST before our interview with Roshan Jamrock (real name Roshan Nair), he and his K-Town Clan buddies Big Bo and Dra-Vid had just finished a recording session. Roshan runs a studio with another partner and when the movement control order (MCO) was announced, all the band’s activities were put on hold.

When asked about the recording, he said: “This is for a single. This is the direction we are taking. We will be focusing more on singles, and not so much on albums.

“I recently launched my solo album, ROCSTEADY. I took the full digital approach. What makes my album different is that not all my songs have been released on streaming platforms. So when you buy my album (available on the band’s website), you will get songs that [have never been] released elsewhere. It has been selling well.”

He noted that due to the times, the band has had to release all its work digitally, and also saw a lot of shows cancelled.

“We have had three shows cancelled and done jobs in the side. It is a bit tough on the live performance side, but we have still been doing things from home. We have been streaming concerts, but nothing beats live shows.”

Malaysia has had a rap and hip hop scene for many years, but artistes are still considered a part of the independent music industry. When international recording label Def Jam Recordings set up a Southeast Asian branch late last year, it was a testament to the thriving hip hop scene in this part of the world.

Roshan said: “I think many people are [now] looking at Asia.”