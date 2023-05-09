Single Soon and mending

WHILE FANS eagerly anticipate Selena Gomez’s latest single, the singer’s primary concern is her well-being.

The American singer and actress responded to an Instagram post by a fan account that predicted her new song would reach the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart last week as they promoted her newly released song, Single Soon.

However, Gomez revealed that she was dealing with an injury.

“I broke my hand and had surgery,” Gomez revealed in a response to the post without giving any details about the extent or date of the injury. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

Gomez didn’t reveal any additional information on how she hurt her hand or when she had surgery. Representatives for Gomez also didn’t say a word.

Following the release of her new song, Gomez also thanked her fans for their support on Instagram.

“Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon. It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company. And it’s also really fun to dance to,” she shared.

Gomez has been working on her anticipated third studio album, and while there is still no update on a release date or title, the Only Murders in the Building star dropped her late summer jam Single Soon recently, telling her faithful fans, “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

The most recent full-length album by Gomez was 2020’s Rare, which was followed by the all-Spanish EP Revalación in 2021.

Over the weekend, Gomez responded to fan speculation that her new song is about her ex, The Weeknd (now Abel Tesfaye), with whom she was in a relationship from January to October 2017. She stated that such speculation was entirely untrue, saying, “It couldn’t be more false.”

The rumours emerged after Gomez commented on a different Weeknd story last week, calling an AI reimagining of Abel’s 2016 single Starboy featuring her vocals and face on the cover “scary.”