Sins of the father

Did Showtime deliver the series finale that Dexter fans were waiting for?

New Blood takes Dexter from the Miami heat to the fictional wilderness of Iron Lake, New York. - INDIANEXPRESS.COM

EIGHT years ago, Dexter Morgan performed an act of euthanasia on his brain dead sister by drowning her, before driving his boat into a hurricane in an attempt to end his life. Somehow surviving, the serial killer assumed the identity of a lumberjack in Oregon in a post-credits scene. That series finale tied up eight years of Dexter on television, and it was the most maligned ending fans of any television series had seen. This was made especially worse because a week after Dexter’s finale premiered, the series finale for Breaking Bad premiered. The latter was universally acclaimed and set the standard for how to end a television series, and it was a shadow that the showrunners of Dexter have had to live under.

On Nov 7 last year, Dexter: New Blood premiered. Picking up eight years after the ending of Dexter’s eighth season, New Blood ran for ten episodes, as the showrunners and cast sought to provide the series and titular character, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) a proper ending. During the first episode, I admit I didn’t remember much about the previous eight seasons despite religiously watching each episode throughout my college years. But just like how Hall comfortably slipped back into his old ways of killing bad men ritualistically, the memories came crawling back with ease. Actress Jennifer Carpenter also returns as Debra Morgan. Once a morally upright detective and sister, Debra – now dead – forms a part of Dexter’s subconscious, a spectre only he sees, both as a reminder of his actions that led to her death and as a guiding compass to make sure he doesn’t go back to his old, bloody ways.