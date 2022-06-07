Sins of the father

An unsettling story of how a small-town fertility doctor shocked the world by secretly impregnated dozens of unsuspecting women

TRUE crime documentaries on Netflix have earned a solid reputation. Our Father, directed by Lucie Jourdan, is about a fertility doctor who surreptitiously used his own sperm to artificially inseminate more than 90 individuals who came to him for fertility help. Dr. Donald Cline was a well-known fertility doctor in his Indianapolis region for many years. His patients believed that they were being inseminated with donor sperm or sperm from their own spouses. Cline, on the other hand, had other ideas, which he did not reveal to his patients: he utilised his own sperm. Jacoba Ballard, one of his later kids, was the first to notice something was wrong when she submitted her DNA to 23andMe.

She went further, trying to find out why she was related to more and more siblings, and finally concluded that Cline, who treated Ballard’s mother in 1979, was most likely the father. Cline later acknowledged to using his own sperm, despite his initial denial. What follows is a narrative of Ballard, her family, her half-siblings’ families, and their shared quest for justice. It’s an undeniably compelling narrative. But Our Father is willing to just tell it – to get every ounce of shock value out of it without contributing anything of higher worth. It’s crammed with flimsy testimony from traumatised mothers and children. These are repetitious by definition, which soon leads to diminishing rewards, and degrades the victim’s misery. The scenes in which Cline performs artificial insemination are particularly disturbing, with unnerving close-ups of medical tools and frightened ladies coupled to sinister soundtrack. Cline makes an excellent horror villain, depicted as cold, heartless, and unremorseful in both interviews and re-enactments. Until you hear recordings of his chats with Ballard, you might assume his portrayal is exaggerated.