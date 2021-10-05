$!Size doesn’t matter

She added that a home should be a place where one is able to feel calm and is happy to come back to, especially after a hectic day, and that one should not be afraid of decorating one’s own home.

“We started in December last year. Our kitchen was done before we moved in and our planning process to design other parts of the house continued from there. Now, our house is 100% complete,” Diha said.

Diha, as she is best known, and her husband took eight months to create their ideal home, with multiple shades and hues of grey as their primary colour of choice.

THE size of a house should never be a barrier to those who want to decorate and achieve their dream home design. Standing as a testament to this, Mardhiah Syazwani’s 750 sq ft home is the epitome of simple elegance.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

“My inspiration came from watching a lot of house transformation videos on TikTok. I’ve always loved seeing the process of a house being transformed from ‘nothing’ to something amazing, and I have always wanted mine to look like that.

“I hop on Pinterest and follow other home deco accounts and communities on Instagram as well to stay inspired.”

What are some of the DIY challenges you faced?

“Since we did our laundry area, installed our own SPC floors, kitchen tile backsplash and constructed the wainscoting for our master bedroom wall, picking and purchasing the right tools for each project was the main challenge for us, considering how my husband and I were both new to this.”

What advice do you have for others wanting to try DIY?

“Doing a lot of research and reading are definitely key. From there, you will be able to choose the right tools and get the proper measurements. Always get your tools prepared before you start, as it makes the process a whole lot easier and you can get it done quickly. Other than that, it is also crucial for you to plan and prepare correctly.”

What preparations are needed?

“It is important to do sketches beforehand, and choose the right container or basket (when buying necessities) to avoid overbuying products, and ensure that it will fit perfectly into your drawers or cabinets. Make sure you compare products as well, so that you are able to get affordable but high-quality ones, and be sure to choose your theme.”

