SKOL toasting to Freedom & Fulfilment

SHAH ALAM: SKOL, satisfying consumers since 1959, has rejuvenated its brand identity with a fresh new look featuring a soaring eagle as its key motif in vibrant shades of red and yellow to invite consumers to unwind and unplug in the company of friends after a hard day’s work. Maintaining its easy-to-drink, refreshing taste, SKOL’s revamped packaging pays tribute to its drinkers’ desire for freedom and drive for fulfilment. SKOL’s credentials with the use of quality ingredients,European heritage, and provenance cues are its badges of honour, bringing to life its tagline of ‘New Look, Same Great Taste.

You’ve earned it’. Brewed at 4% ABV, SKOL is made with the best choice of hops, grain malt, and pure water, presenting consumers with a crisp and refined-tasting beer. “We are confident that SKOL’s new label and packaging design will resonate with beer lovers who seek a refreshing and value-for-money beer to unwind after a busy day. Our commitment to delivering high-quality beer products remains unwavering, and the new SKOL packaging is a testament to that,“ said Olga Pulyaeva, Carlsberg Malaysia’s Marketing Director.

“Based on our consumer insights, enjoying a refreshing and satisfying SKOL beer is a form of reward for hardworking individuals. With that in mind, we also want to honour and praise the earnest hard work of SKOL drinkers and encourage them to unplug and unwind with a great and affordable crisp, quality beer that is synonymous with the word “cheers” or SKOL!” she added.

To celebrate the relaunch of SKOL’s packaging, consumers can enjoy numerous promotions from now until mid-June, at major supermarkets, hypermarkets, selected convenience stores, grocery stores, and e-commerce sites. At food courts or eateries, consumers can purchase six big bottles (640ml) of SKOL and receive one big bottle for free.

This promotion will be available in Peninsular Malaysia from 1 March until 31 May 2023 and in Sabah and Sarawak from 15 March until 18 June 2023. Starting this month until 31 May 2023, consumers who head over to their nearest supermarkets, hypermarkets, or Carlsberg official e-commerce sites can purchase two 4-can packs of SKOL and stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including the grand prize of a 4-day, 3-night holiday package for two worth RM5,500 to Langkawi, or be in the running to win an OSIM portable massager worth RM598 monthly. Available nationwide, SKOL comes in 320ml cans as well as 325ml and 640ml bottles. When purchasing and enjoying SKOL, remember to always #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY – if you drink, don’t drive!