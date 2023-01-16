DEREK LANDY'S Skulduggery Pleasant is a series of dark fantasy novels. The volumes follow the exploits of aspiring investigator Valkyrie Cain and her de ella mentor de ella Skulduggery Pleasant, as well as various friends and allies. The main plot revolves around Valkyrie's effort to stop evil forces from endangering the planet, as well as her internal struggle de ella to resist the darkness within de ella.

The first series, which spans a total of nine books, begins when Valkyrie's uncle dies, leaving her a fortune and his mansion. Valkyrie - who is going by the name Stephanie Edgley at the time - is later rescued by Skulduggery Pleasant, a mystery skeleton mage. She soon discovers that her uncle de ella was killed by the villain Serpine.

Stephanie and Skulduggery attempt to thwart Serpine's plot for world dominance with the help of Ghastly Bespoke, China Sorrows, and Tanith Low. Serpine is seeking the Scepter of the Ancients, a weapon intended to overthrow the despotic gods known as the Faceless Ones.

Serpine once killed Skulduggery and his family in a war four hundred years ago. However, Skulduggery inexplicably returns from the dead as a living skeleton.

Stephanie sees her True name in the Book of Names during the fight with Serpine in the Sanctuary, but forgets it, just before the Book of Names was burned.

Skulduggery then offers Stephanie a position as his assistant and apprentice because she is a descendant of the Ancients, and she chooses the name Valkyrie Cain.

In their next adventure, Valkyrie and Skulduggery must deal with Baron Vengeous, who causes dead bodies and vampires to start appearing all across Ireland. With Baron Vengeous pursuing Lord Vile's lethal armor and nearly everyone out to murder Valkyrie, the brave investigative duo face their most difficult struggle yet.

In the next book, Skulduggery Pleasant suddenly vanishes, having been pulled into a parallel dimension ruled by the Faceless Ones. There's a band of villains bent on destroying the Sanctuary, some very powerful people want Valkyrie dead, and it appears that a sorcerer named Darquesse is planning to kill the world and everyone on it.