La Ricco is a chic and modern restaurant and bar that promises a memorable dining experience

La Ricco is an amazing place to feed the ‘Gram. – ALL PIX BY ADIB RAWI YAHYA

THE atmosphere of a restaurant is certainly important within the overall dining experience. The perception that customers have of a restaurant is shaped by the ambiance, which unites the food, service, and atmosphere. For customers who choose to eat out rather than order takeout, they care about more than just the food, thus it’s crucial that restaurants provide each patron with a special dining experience. While delicious cuisine is usually anticipated, a beautiful view is always appreciated – especially for Instagram. Sharwes Jayaram and his partner Logan Vel formed La Ricco with all of these important factors in mind. Located on the 25th level of M101 Dang Wangi, this stylish rooftop restaurant and bar offers panoramic views of the city. They provide outside seating with high tables and chairs, in addition to the main indoor dining space. Sharwes, co-owner of LA Ricco, recently spoke with theSun about the process of establishing his ideal restaurant. Bars have long been a key draw for Sharwes. “My pals and I would alternate introducing one another to various bars.”

Years of hitting up many bars made him realise that either every bar has an excellent vibe but poor cuisine, or the other way round. “That’s when I realised I would make sure to provide my customers the greatest service if I ever opened a bar.” Sharwes, who at the time was a robotic engineering student, already had a desire to start a bar, but decided to wait to get his degree first. Now, he works in the corporate business, with La Ricco serving as his primary side gig. “Clearly, opening a restaurant isn’t simple. I had no prior knowledge of the F&B industry, neither did Logan, my partner. Before we could open La Ricco, we both had to learn everything from scratch. We have been preparing and learning for years, and now we are ready.” Sharwes only has one primary objective: to give diners the finest possible experience and high-quality meals. He was prepared to take the risk even though he was aware that operating a sky bar restaurant is more expensive than a ‘regular’ one.

“At this point, I believe we simply took the chance, spoke about it, and decided to trust the process. We gave each other our word that this space will flourish after a year. “Running a business, there are no quick cuts,” added Sharwes. Like many other company owners, he struggled to balance his primary and side jobs. “I don’t remember the last time I slept well, but I want to believe things will be easier once I get the hang of it.” Visitors to La Ricco can indulge in classic dishes such as grilled chicken chop, pasta, and pizza over breath-taking city views. We began with the snacks: chicken wings (RM28) and Manchurian cauliflower (RM25). The deep-fried chicken with garlic soy sauce and Manchurian sauce made a delicious starter. We then tasted the creamy mushroom soup (RM22) from the appetizer menu. I was too engaged savouring my chicken wings to taste it till it had become a bit chilly. However, it was quite creamy.

Then we had their Panopoulus Hawaiian pizza, which costs RM33 and comes with cherry sweet corn, ham, pineapple, capsicums, and house sauce. The pizza’s crispiness and the strong flavour of their homemade sauce blended together beautifully. The main meals were then served. We enjoyed the chicken chop (RM35) and Italio carbonara (RM35), two of their finest dishes. Their pasta, which came with shiitake mushrooms, bacon, sprouts, yolk, white sauce and cheese, was perhaps my favourite dish of the night. If I’m being honest, the chicken chop was rather, basic even though it was very juicy. It’s not the greatest chicken chop I’ve ever had, but it’s also not the worst. Although we didn’t really dig into the beverages, they pretty much have everything, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. Sharwes guaranteed us that their booze is 100% authentic. I was offered the option to try one glass of their Suntory gin, and it was super fresh and something I would like to enjoy again in the future. In addition to the food, Sharwes wasn’t exaggerating when he claimed that La Ricco’s drinks are among its greatest strengths.